Thai Airways International (THAI) had to ground its fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets for a few weeks due to troubles with jet engines made by Rolls-Royce.

Four of the six wide-body aircraft remain on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi airport while two of them are back in service after issues related to turbine blades in the Trent-1000 engine, which THAI says may affect flight safety.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA

BANGKOK POST