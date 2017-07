Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) police Thursday (July 6) raided a Chinese call centre gang in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area and arrested 20 Taiwanese and Chinese and seized a large number of office equipments the gang used to extort money from their countrymen at homes.

Of the 20 suspects arrested from a rented two-storey single home on Soi Pridi Bhanomyong 25 off Sukhumvit 71, 18 are Taiwanese and two are Chinese.

By Thai PBS