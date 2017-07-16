16 Africans, Syrian arrested in Rama IX Rd area

Sixteen Africans and a Syrian were arrested and later charged with immigration offences after large contingent of police raided a condominium in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment area on Friday.

A combined force of immigration police, commandos from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Makksan police searched the I House condominium in the popular entertainment area on Rama IX Road. They were looking for a gang of Africans for alleged drugs and immigration offences.

Full story: Bangkok Post

