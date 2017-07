Eleven Cambodians, including some children, were arrested by paramilitary rangers on Thursday (July 6) as they tried to sneak back into Cambodian through an unofficial border crossing in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

The rangers intercepted the Cambodians, most of them undocumented migrant workers, as they were hiding in huge sewerage tubes close to border fence next to Rong Klua market.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS