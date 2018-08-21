Government to host banquet to thank rescuers of Wild Boar football team





BANGKOK, 21st August 2018 (NNT)-The government is to host a banquet to thank both Thai and foreign individuals who helped extract members of the Wild Boar football team who were trapped in the flooded Tham Laung cave.

The Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, SuwapanTanyuwattana, says Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the plan. A meeting will be held on Wednesday to finalize the details of the banquet.

