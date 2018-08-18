Thank-you party for Tham Luang rescue operations scheduled for Sept 6





The government will hold a thank-you party for all the people involved in the search and rescue operations at Tham Luang cave, including members of the Thai and foreign media, as well as people who provided support for the operations at the courtyard of Dusit Palace on September 6.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwattana said Friday that His Majesty the King graciously granted permission for the government to use the palace ground to host the thank-you party.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

