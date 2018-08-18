Airmen from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command meet with Thai military officials and a Thai engineering company in Chiang Rai
News

Thank-you party for Tham Luang rescue operations scheduled for Sept 6

By TN / August 18, 2018

The government will hold a thank-you party for all the people involved in the search and rescue operations at Tham Luang cave, including members of the Thai and foreign media, as well as people who provided support for the operations at the courtyard of Dusit Palace on September 6.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwattana said Friday that His Majesty the King graciously granted permission for the government to use the palace ground to host the thank-you party.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close