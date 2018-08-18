Bangkok Bombing Trial Remains Stalled 3 Years On





BANGKOK — Three years to the day after a deadly terror attack hit the heart of cosmopolitan Bangkok, the trial of two men accused of the crime has made little progress, with only eight of hundreds of planned witnesses taking the stand.

Justice has progressed slowly for the case against Adem Karadag and Yusufu Mieraili, two Chinese ethnic Uighurs accused of planting a bomb that exploded in the Erawan Shrine on August 17, 2015, killing 20 and injuring dozens of mostly Chinese visitors during peak evening hours.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

