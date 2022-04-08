April 8, 2022

CCSA advisor claims Thailand’s daily infections could be as high as 100,000

Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok

Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.




Advisor to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Udom Kachinthorn, claimed today (Friday) that actual daily infections at present may be around 100,000 and this may increase during and after the long Songkran holiday next week, as more people gather together.

Official numbers of daily infections, confirmed by RT-PCR tests, have been recorded at more than 20,000 for weeks, but another sizeable group has also tested positive using rapid antigen tests. Dr. Udom’s estimated figure of 100,000 a day takes into account those who have not been tested and is based on the increasing number of patients on ventilators and with lung inflammations, as well as COVID-related deaths.

