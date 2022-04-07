Health Ministry Warns of More Severe Cases After Songkran









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has voiced concern that more COVID-19 patients may require ventilators after the Songkran holidays.

According to Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, director of the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) Risk Communication and Health Behavioral Development Bureau, 1,862 COVID-19 patients have been suffering from lung inflammation as of Tuesday, 781 of whom are on ventilators. She added that this number is steadily rising and is likely to see a spike after the Thai New Year holidays.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

