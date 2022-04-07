April 7, 2022

Pareena Kraikupt stripped of MP status, banned from Thai politics for life

2 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thailand’s Supreme Court Criminal Division for Political Office Holders found MP for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Pareena Kraikupt, guilty of severe ethical misconduct on Thursday, resulting in the immediate revocation of her MP status, a lifetime ban from running for political office and a 10 year suspension of her political and election rights.

The verdict came after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) had found the MP guilty of encroachment on 113.76 hectares of land in February last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

