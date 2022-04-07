April 7, 2022

Proposal to End RT-PCR Tests after Songkran

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

BANGKOK, April 7 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered hospitals to build up their COVID-19 vaccine doses for inoculation for elderly people and their younger relatives who will return home during the Songkran holiday and planned to propose an end to compulsory RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 after the festival.

Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister gave the order and revealed his plan when he presented honorary plaques to representatives of seven provinces where more than 70% of senior citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The provinces are Nan, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Lamphun and Chai Nat.

