Family of three die as fire guts row of townhouses in Samut Prakan









Three members of a family died, with the woman hugging her young grandchild, in a fire that started in their townhouse and then spread to four others in Muang district of Samut Prakan in the early hours of Thursday.

Five trucks and crews and rescue workers were called to the blaze at Nakhon Thong housing estate in tambon Thepharak around 3.30am, Pol Capt Nakharin Champanin, deputy investigation chief at Samrong Nua.

