April 7, 2022

Family of three die as fire guts row of townhouses in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




Three members of a family died, with the woman hugging her young grandchild, in a fire that started in their townhouse and then spread to four others in Muang district of Samut Prakan in the early hours of Thursday.

Five trucks and crews and rescue workers were called to the blaze at Nakhon Thong housing estate in tambon Thepharak around 3.30am, Pol Capt Nakharin Champanin, deputy investigation chief at Samrong Nua.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Nearly 34,000 Vehicles Sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show

2 days ago TN
Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

Solar Powered Boat to Collect Trash in Chao Phraya River

3 days ago TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Khaosan Road businesses drop plans for Songkran celebrations

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Young man with knife reportedly scaring tourists arrested in Pattaya

7 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

Proposal to End RT-PCR Tests after Songkran

2 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Pareena Kraikupt stripped of MP status, banned from Thai politics for life

2 hours ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Health Ministry Warns of More Severe Cases After Songkran

3 hours ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Family of three die as fire guts row of townhouses in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago TN