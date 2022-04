Water fight on top of pickup trucks during the Songkran Festival. Photo: Siren.









PHUKET: The five-day Songkran holiday is expected to generate about 3 billion baht in revenue from tourist spending on this island province.

The forecast was made by Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts