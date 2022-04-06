April 6, 2022

Thai medical professionals say ‘Get a vaccine booster jab before Songkran’

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Photo: Chulabhorn Royal Academy. www.cra.ac.th.




As the long Songkran break approaches, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and five of the country’s medical associations are urging people who have had two or three doses of COVID-19 vaccines to get booster shots before they travel.

The associations also dismissed, as lacking large-scale research to support it, a recent report claiming that excessive vaccination may result in autoimmune disease, which will attack the body.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

