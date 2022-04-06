Thai medical professionals say ‘Get a vaccine booster jab before Songkran’
As the long Songkran break approaches, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and five of the country’s medical associations are urging people who have had two or three doses of COVID-19 vaccines to get booster shots before they travel.
The associations also dismissed, as lacking large-scale research to support it, a recent report claiming that excessive vaccination may result in autoimmune disease, which will attack the body.
By Thai PBS World