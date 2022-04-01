COVID-19 cases declining in Phuket
PHUKET: While Covid-19 cases in most parts of the country are rising, the number of daily infections in this southern island province is declining, provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiaitkoon said on Thursday.
Dr Kusak said during the past seven days the number of daily cases had tapered off, from 300-400 to 288, while the accumulated death toll was 92.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
