April 1, 2022

COVID-19 cases declining in Phuket

View of Patong Beach in Phuket

View of Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: William Cho / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




PHUKET: While Covid-19 cases in most parts of the country are rising, the number of daily infections in this southern island province is declining, provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiaitkoon said on Thursday.

Dr Kusak said during the past seven days the number of daily cases had tapered off, from 300-400 to 288, while the accumulated death toll was 92.

