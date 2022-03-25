Phuket Sandbox Generates 50 Billion Baht for Local Economy









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported that the Phuket Sandbox program has generated more than 50 billion baht since its launch in 2021.

TAT Phuket office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said the revenue generated for the Phuket economy since the launch of the Phuket Sandbox program on July 1st, 2021, allows businesses to recover from years of economic doldrums caused by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

