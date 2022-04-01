Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea
Tourists spotted a Burmese woman jumping into the sea in what appeared to be a suicide attempt in Sriracha, Chonburi, entering the water themselves to rescue her.
Today, March 31st, 2022, around 10:00 A.M., tourists who came to pay respect to holy entities on Koh Loy Sriracha, Sriracha district, Chonburi spotted a woman jumping into the sea in a suicidal attempt. The tourists, then, shouted for help from nearby people, and two men jumped into the sea and helped get the woman out of the water.
Full story: hepattayanews.com
Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
