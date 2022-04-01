Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea









Tourists spotted a Burmese woman jumping into the sea in what appeared to be a suicide attempt in Sriracha, Chonburi, entering the water themselves to rescue her.

Today, March 31st, 2022, around 10:00 A.M., tourists who came to pay respect to holy entities on Koh Loy Sriracha, Sriracha district, Chonburi spotted a woman jumping into the sea in a suicidal attempt. The tourists, then, shouted for help from nearby people, and two men jumped into the sea and helped get the woman out of the water.

Full story: hepattayanews.com

Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





