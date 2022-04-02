April 2, 2022

American arrested in Bangkok over soured investments

Klong Toey District, Bangkok

An American citizen was arrested on Friday on charges of illegally luring investors to put money into derivatives and securities futures contracts that resulted in losses of more than 3 million baht, police said.

Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) police officers apprehended M. C., 37, at a hotel in the Nana area of Klong Toey district in Bangkok. He was wanted on a warrant issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Nov 9 last year. The alleged offences took place more than eight years ago and the statute of limitations in the case was set to expire next month.

