‘Wanted’ Rohingya trafficker arrested in Samut Prakan after 7 years in hiding









A 54-year-old southern man accused of trafficking illegal Rohingya migrants through Thailand to employers in Malaysia has been arrested after seven years on the run.

Sa-ard Udomsilp, aka Bang Ae, a native of Songkhla’s Sadao district, which borders Malaysia, was arrested at a tea shop on Pradit Samosorn Road off Thepharak Road in tambon Muang Mai of Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





