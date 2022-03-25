‘Wanted’ Rohingya trafficker arrested in Samut Prakan after 7 years in hiding
A 54-year-old southern man accused of trafficking illegal Rohingya migrants through Thailand to employers in Malaysia has been arrested after seven years on the run.
Sa-ard Udomsilp, aka Bang Ae, a native of Songkhla’s Sadao district, which borders Malaysia, was arrested at a tea shop on Pradit Samosorn Road off Thepharak Road in tambon Muang Mai of Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
