Actor Papangkorn Beam’s Death Likely Caused by SUDS









BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – Sudden unexplained death syndrome (SUDS) might kill actor Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote, 25, on March 23, according to officials concerned.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that on March 22 the actor played football from 8pm to 10pm, then had boiled rice and returned home at 11.30pm. He was found dead on the following day.

According to the Bangkok police chief, doctors initially blamed the death on SUDS which happened to many Asian people, especially young men.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

