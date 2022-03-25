March 25, 2022

Actor Papangkorn Beam’s Death Likely Caused by SUDS

8 hours ago TN
Siriraj hospital in Bangkok

Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Siripong Techapinyawat.




BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – Sudden unexplained death syndrome (SUDS) might kill actor Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote, 25, on March 23, according to officials concerned.

Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that on March 22 the actor played football from 8pm to 10pm, then had boiled rice and returned home at 11.30pm. He was found dead on the following day.

According to the Bangkok police chief, doctors initially blamed the death on SUDS which happened to many Asian people, especially young men.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose ‘Thailand Pass’ cancellation

7 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Household Cannabis Growers Must Wait until June

7 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

New ‘Pheu Thai Family’ head wants more experience before becoming PM

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Woman injured after being stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Chonburi

16 mins ago TN
Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Alleged cop killers from South arrested in Bangkok

17 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose ‘Thailand Pass’ cancellation

7 hours ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Phuket Sandbox Generates 50 Billion Baht for Local Economy

7 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Household Cannabis Growers Must Wait until June

7 hours ago TN