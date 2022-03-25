New ‘Pheu Thai Family’ head wants more experience before becoming PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.









Head of Thailand’s newly created “Pheu Thai Family” concept, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, says that she wants to see regime change in Thailand and that she wants to gain more experience before standing for the post of the country’s prime minister.

The youngest daughter of fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin was named head of the Pheu Thai Family at a party meeting in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani on Sunday. The appointment is being seen by political analysts as moving her a step closer to being named the party’s candidate for prime minister in the next election.

By Thai PBS World

