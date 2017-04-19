Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Bangkok Railway Station placed under close watch for drug trafficking

Bangkok Hualamphong railway station
Bangkok Railway Station was today placed under close surveillance for drug trafficking in another effort to stop the smuggling of drugs on trains to Bangkok from the North and Northeast.

A combined force of over a hundred of narcotic suppression police, railway police and metropolitan police took part in the operation at Bangkok Railway Station or Hua Lamphong this morning.

Accompanied by sniffing dogs, the operation today focussed on passengers travelling into Bangkok by trains from the North and Northeast routes.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

