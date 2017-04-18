Anti-trafficking police to take over Suphan Buri gang-rape investigation

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Suphan Buri train station
The Anti-Human Trafficking Division has taken over a case in which a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a gaming cafe in Suphan Buri province.

The alleged sexual attack took place last November. But local police have to date pressed charges against just one suspect. The victim’s family has complained that local police seemed bent on pursuing only the less serious charge of taking a minor from parents and ignored their complaints of being intimidated by people close to the suspect – whose father was a retired police officer.

