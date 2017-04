BANGKOK, 18 April 2017 (NNT) – Gold prices in Thailand have hit 5-month high following an ongoing conflict in the Korean Peninsula.

Gold Traders Association Vice President Pitchaya Pisutkul disclosed that the current buying and selling prices of a gold bar are 20,850 and 20,950 baht respectively, the highest since November last year. The prices went up by 150 baht on Monday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom