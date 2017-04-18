French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Calls Immigration France’s ‘Tragedy’

Marine Le Pen described as a tragedy uncontrolled immigration to the country and vowed to put an end to it if elected.

PARIS (Sputnik) — French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen described on Tuesday as a tragedy uncontrolled immigration to the country and vowed to put an end to it if elected.

“In the first few weeks [of my presidency] I will introduce a moratorium that will draw a line under immigration. I consider immigration a tragedy for our country as we have 9 million people out of jobs and 7 million living in poverty,” she told the TF1 broadcaster.

