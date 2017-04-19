Government asks for delay in pickup ban

The Transport Ministry plans to ask the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to come up with a traffic regulation that will allow people to sit in the rear space, or tray, of pickup trucks, after the government suffered fierce criticism over its vow to stop the practice.

Speaking after a meeting with Deputy Transport Minister Pichit Akrathit Tuesday, Department of Land Transport (DLT) director-general Sanit Promwong said the discussion touched on how they could enact the restriction, which is stipulated in the 1979 Land Traffic Act.

