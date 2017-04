The pilot of a helicopter taking an Asiatic black bear back to the jungle at Khao Yai National Park had unhooked the net and let the animal fall to its death because he feared the load was too heavy and he would crash, according to a report on Wednesday.

Adisorn Nuchdamrong, an inspector of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, said this after questioning the chief of Khao Yai Flight Operation Centre, the news report said.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS