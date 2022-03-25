Household Cannabis Growers Must Wait until June









BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – People must wait 120 days after the legalization of cannabis or until June 9 before growing cannabis plants at home, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Opening an academic conference on medical cannabis in Bung Kan province, Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said he promoted cannabis as a cash crop because it could be used for medical purposes and all parts of cannabis plants could be food ingredients.

