Household Cannabis Growers Must Wait until June
BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – People must wait 120 days after the legalization of cannabis or until June 9 before growing cannabis plants at home, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Opening an academic conference on medical cannabis in Bung Kan province, Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said he promoted cannabis as a cash crop because it could be used for medical purposes and all parts of cannabis plants could be food ingredients.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!