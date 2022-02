Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday he would like small cannabis growers to be able to conveniently register via an app.

Initial registration would be via the app and then officials would inspect the grower’s garden, he said.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

