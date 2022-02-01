February 1, 2022

Big defeat in Bangkok could be beginning of end for Prayut’s government: analysts

5 mins ago TN
Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation

Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Predictions of defeat for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party were being made several days before last Sunday’s Constituency 9 by-election in Bangkok, but few analysts expected such a devastating loss.

Palang Pracharath’s candidate Saranrat Jenjaka attracted just 7,906 votes – less than a quarter of the 34,907 votes received by her husband Sira when he won the same MP seat in the March 2019 general election, also as a Palang Pracharath candidate.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Anutin wants household cannabis registration via app

10 mins ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

17 hours ago TN
Beach in Hat Saikaew, Koh Samet

Oil Slicks Reach Ko Samet

17 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation

Big defeat in Bangkok could be beginning of end for Prayut’s government: analysts

5 mins ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Anutin wants household cannabis registration via app

10 mins ago TN
Train at railway station in Thailand

Train officials killed at railway crossing during passenger train collision with trailer truck in Udon Thani

17 mins ago TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Krabi refuses permit to shoot ‘Meg 2’ movie on its beaches in April and May

17 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

17 hours ago TN