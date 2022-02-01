Thailand resumes quarantine-free entry program as of today









Thailand announced the reactivation of its traveler entry program, allowing fully vaccinated international visitors to apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance, with confirmed prepayments for accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5, two RT-PCR tests and a pre-arranged airport transfer on Day 1, and will take effect from today.

As of February 1, fully vaccinated travelers from any country in the world can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.

Thes Center for COVID-19 Situation Management (CCSA) approved a week ago the resumption of the quarantine-free entry program (Test & Go), the reopening of the Sandbox destinations Pattaya and Ko Chang and the reactivation of the expanded Sandbox program as of February 1, starting at 09:00 hours.

All new Test & Go applications must submit proof of prepayment for two separate nights of accommodation in government approved hotel(s) such as, SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ, or AHQ on Day 1 and Day 5, and the cost of two RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 should include one accommodation, one test, and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Travelers may book two different hotels for accommodations on day 1 and day 5. However, on both day 1 and day 5, the traveler must stay inside the room pending the result of the RT-PCR test.

