A man said to be mentally unbalanced shot dead his elderly father in front of their home in Surat Thani province on Tuesday morning and was still hiding inside the house, which was surrounded by police.

The stand-off in tambon Bang Ngon of Phunphin district continued into the evening.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

