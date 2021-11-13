November 13, 2021

Policeman and wife charged with drug dealing in Surat Thani

11 hours ago TN
Makham Tia in Surat Thani District

Aerial view of Makham Tia in Surat Thani District. Photo: Mozhar.




SURAT THANI: A police officer and his wife have been arrested on charges of selling illicit drugs after crystal methamphetamine were seized from their house in Phunphin district of this southern province.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pairat Yotmek, 52, attached to the Phunphin police station, was dismissed from the force pending a fact-finding investigation into his alleged involvement in the drug trade, Pol Maj Gen Sathit Phonphinit, chief of Surat Thani police, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Dogs during Thai floods in 2011

Floodwater Remains Unchanged in Phetchaburi

3 days ago TN
Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao

Tourists flock to Koh Tao

1 week ago TN
Beach in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Hua Hin ready to welcome tourists again

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ubon Ratchathani market building

Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani

48 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street

Nightclubs reopening pushed back to 2022

51 mins ago TN
Bangkok Bank office in Silom

Robber armed with fake gun bags B600,000 in Chon Buri

53 mins ago TN
The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge

8 hours ago TN
Pickup and cars parked in a empty street at night in Thailand.

Man reportedly fires gunshot in public and accidentally injures security guard in Pattaya

8 hours ago TN