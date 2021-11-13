Policeman and wife charged with drug dealing in Surat Thani









SURAT THANI: A police officer and his wife have been arrested on charges of selling illicit drugs after crystal methamphetamine were seized from their house in Phunphin district of this southern province.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pairat Yotmek, 52, attached to the Phunphin police station, was dismissed from the force pending a fact-finding investigation into his alleged involvement in the drug trade, Pol Maj Gen Sathit Phonphinit, chief of Surat Thani police, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST

