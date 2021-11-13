CCSA advisor still concerned about Bangkok COVID-19 case numbers
BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of daily COVID-19 infections is currently averaging about 6,000-7,000 with new cases in Bangkok hovering around 700-800 per day. An advisor to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is urging the public to remain committed to public health measures in light of the stubborn infection numbers.
CCSA Advisor Dr. Udom Kachintorn said the country reopening to international tourists has proceeded smoothly but he remained concerned with the 6,000-7,000 daily new Covid infections, especially in Bangkok where the high daily numbers meant the infections graph could rise. He urged members of the public and venue operators to stringently adhere to disease control measures, especially those under the Covid Free Setting guideline and the ‘Universal Prevention’ scheme.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand