November 13, 2021

CCSA advisor still concerned about Bangkok COVID-19 case numbers

11 hours ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of daily COVID-19 infections is currently averaging about 6,000-7,000 with new cases in Bangkok hovering around 700-800 per day. An advisor to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is urging the public to remain committed to public health measures in light of the stubborn infection numbers.

CCSA Advisor Dr. Udom Kachintorn said the country reopening to international tourists has proceeded smoothly but he remained concerned with the 6,000-7,000 daily new Covid infections, especially in Bangkok where the high daily numbers meant the infections graph could rise. He urged members of the public and venue operators to stringently adhere to disease control measures, especially those under the Covid Free Setting guideline and the ‘Universal Prevention’ scheme.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Floods in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Engineers council proposes methods to solve flooding in Bangkok

3 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Robbery suspect shot dead in gunfight with police in Nonthaburi

4 days ago TN
Houses on the banks of the Chao Phraya river

Bangkok Reinforces Embankments To Prevent Flooding

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ubon Ratchathani market building

Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani

49 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street

Nightclubs reopening pushed back to 2022

51 mins ago TN
Bangkok Bank office in Silom

Robber armed with fake gun bags B600,000 in Chon Buri

54 mins ago TN
The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge

8 hours ago TN
Pickup and cars parked in a empty street at night in Thailand.

Man reportedly fires gunshot in public and accidentally injures security guard in Pattaya

8 hours ago TN