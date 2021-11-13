Thailand’s air traffic increases 25% during the first ten days of November
Air traffic in and over Thailand, during the ten days following the reopening of the country to foreign arrivals on November 1st, was 25% percent higher than in October, averaging 990 flights a day, including overflights, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Company (Aerothai).
2,243 international, 6,651 domestic and 1,025 overflights through Thai air space were recorded.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
