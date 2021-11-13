November 13, 2021

Health minister Anutin defends his fourth COVID-19 shot

11 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.




Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said he would need a fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine because he needs to attend a meeting abroad.

The Bhumjaithai Party leader, 55, received two Sinovac shots in February and later an AstraZeneca shot as the booster. But since he needs to attend a World Health Organization meeting in Switzerland late this month, he said he would need another AstraZeneca shot to qualify for entry without quarantine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

