November 16, 2020

Barbecue dinner in front of parliament planned for tomorrow

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The anti-establishment Khana Ratsadon will hold pork barbecue dinner in front of parliament tomorrow, from 4pm to 9.30pm, as fellow protesters lay siege to parliament to pressure legislators approve the draft constitutional amendment proposed by the iLaw non-governmental organization.

According to the Facebook page of the Free Youth group, each barbecue set, for 2-3 persons, which will be served with seafood and suki sauce, is priced at 599 baht and only 30 sets are available. The Free Youth group is urging its supporters to gather in front of parliament from 3pm, to make sure that the iLaw draft will be approved by the lawmakers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

