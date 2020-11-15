Assault and other charges could be filed against core members after Saturday’s protests

Assault and other charges could be filed against core members after Saturday’s protests1 min read
Police are gathering evidence to substantiate charges, including assault charges, against core members of protest groups “Mob Fest” and “Bad Students”, who staged a protest at the Democracy Monument on Saturday.
Two policemen were injured. One was struck on the head by a flag pole and another hit in the face by a hard object as they tried to prevent a group of protesters from breaking through a police cordon, in their successful attempt to wrap the monument in a cloth emblazoned with written insults and grievances.
By Thai PBS World