November 15, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Assault and other charges could be filed against core members after Saturday’s protests

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.


Police are gathering evidence to substantiate charges, including assault charges, against core members of protest groups “Mob Fest” and “Bad Students”, who staged a protest at the Democracy Monument on Saturday.

Two policemen were injured. One was struck on the head by a flag pole and another hit in the face by a hard object as they tried to prevent a group of protesters from breaking through a police cordon, in their successful attempt to wrap the monument in a cloth emblazoned with written insults and grievances.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Assault and other charges could be filed against core members after Saturday's protests 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Three injured in shooting and knife attack north of Brussels

44 mins ago TN
1 min read

WHO praises Thailand for COVID-19 control efforts

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

TAT to propose allowing greater tourist access to “We Tour Together” program

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Three injured in shooting and knife attack north of Brussels

44 mins ago TN
1 min read

Assault and other charges could be filed against core members after Saturday’s protests

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

WHO praises Thailand for COVID-19 control efforts

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines

2 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close