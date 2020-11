Three pro-democracy rally groups came together on Saturday to wrap Democracy Monument in a huge cloth banner bearing messages denouncing the government and calling for reform.

The highly symbolic act followed an equally dramatic scene just two hours earlier, when hundreds of demonstrators turned their backs on a Royal motorcade.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

