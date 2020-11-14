Protest groups converge on Democracy Monument





Three protest groups have converged at the Democracy Monument, as the metropolitan police warn them to confine themselves to this main protest site, and not march to elsewhere.

The “Bad Student” group had earlier gathered in front of the Education Ministry, with a coffin and a portrait of Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan. After completing a mock burial, they later moved to the Democracy Monument to join the other two protest groups, “Mob Fest” and “Women Freedom”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

