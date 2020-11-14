November 14, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Protest groups converge on Democracy Monument

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Democracy Monument in Bangkok at night

Democracy Monument in Bangkok at night. Photo: Plengsak. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Three protest groups have converged at the Democracy Monument, as the metropolitan police warn them to confine themselves to this main protest site, and not march to elsewhere.

The “Bad Student” group had earlier gathered in front of the Education Ministry, with a coffin and a portrait of Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan. After completing a mock burial, they later moved to the Democracy Monument to join the other two protest groups, “Mob Fest” and “Women Freedom”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Protest groups converge on Democracy Monument 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Democracy Monument wrapped to cap dramatic day of rallies

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Their Majesties officially open MRT Blue Line

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thousands of Police to Be Deployed as Protests Planned

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Democracy Monument wrapped to cap dramatic day of rallies

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protest groups converge on Democracy Monument

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Their Majesties officially open MRT Blue Line

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai it won’t allow the web to remain the ‘Wild West’ any longer

19 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close