Their Majesties also took a ride on the new line from Sanam Chai to Laksong stations which covers a distance of 11 kilometres. Thousands of well-wishers turned up to greet them along the route.

The extension, which is officially named “Chalerm Rachamongkol” by HM the King, covers a total distance of 16 kilometres.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

