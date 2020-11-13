EU warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai it won’t allow the web to remain the ‘Wild West’ any longer

EU warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai it won’t allow the web to remain the ‘Wild West’ any longer1 min read
The internet should benefit not only US tech giants, but also smaller European businesses, and new rules being introduced by the European Union will ensure that, a top EU official has told Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and Pichai held a video conference late on Thursday after the leak of an internal document from Google, which detailed a 60-day strategy to oppose the bloc’s fresh internet regulations together with other US companies.
“The Internet cannot remain a ‘Wild West’: we need clear and transparent rules, a predictable environment and balanced rights and obligations,” Breton told the Alphabet CEO, according to a statement seen by Reuters.
RT