November 13, 2020

EU warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai it won’t allow the web to remain the ‘Wild West’ any longer

European Commission flags

European Commission flags. Photo: LIBER Europe / flickr.


The internet should benefit not only US tech giants, but also smaller European businesses, and new rules being introduced by the European Union will ensure that, a top EU official has told Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and Pichai held a video conference late on Thursday after the leak of an internal document from Google, which detailed a 60-day strategy to oppose the bloc’s fresh internet regulations together with other US companies.

“The Internet cannot remain a ‘Wild West’: we need clear and transparent rules, a predictable environment and balanced rights and obligations,” Breton told the Alphabet CEO, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

Full story: rt.com

RT

