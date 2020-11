BANGKOK, Nov 13 (TNA) – As three protests by People’s Group are scheduled in Bangkok tomorrow, 34 companies of police will be on duty to maintain order, said Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai.

The so-called Bad Student group announced to gather outside the Education Ministry Saturday afternoon.

