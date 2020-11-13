November 13, 2020

Transgender arrested in Bangkok for allegedly defrauding foreigners for hundreds of thousands of baht

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Bangkok – A Thai transgender, only named to the press as U-Thai, 45, was arrested in the Suan Luang District of Bangkok yesterday, November 12, for alleged fraud against foreign tourists, particularly Japanese businessmen, for more than 10 years.

The arrest took place following an arrest warrant issued in January 2020, stating that the suspect had been fooling a number of Japanese tourists by introducing themselves as a Taiwanese person and offering services as a tour guide around the capital before reportedly asking the victim for money, claiming that the suspect had lost all of their money and passport.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

