Three drug dealers arrested with variety of drugs in Sri Racha

Three drug dealers arrested with variety of drugs in Sri Racha1 min read
Sri Racha – Three drug dealers have been arrested with 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 31,200 methamphetamine pills, 1,300 ecstasy pills and 3.65 kilograms of ketamine in Sri Racha.
Sri Racha Police led by Police Chief Col Jakkrapan Kittisiriphonkun have arrested three male drug suspects who are 27 year old Pasu Suksan, 28 year old Phonanan Saipan and 26 year old Sittipong Netwichean.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News