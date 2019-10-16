Thu. Oct 17th, 2019

Three drug dealers arrested with variety of drugs in Sri Racha

Stilt houses in Sriracha, Chonburi province

Stilt houses in Sriracha, Chonburi province. Photo: Martin Püschel.


Sri Racha – Three drug dealers have been arrested with 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 31,200 methamphetamine pills, 1,300 ecstasy pills and 3.65 kilograms of ketamine in Sri Racha.

Sri Racha Police led by Police Chief Col Jakkrapan Kittisiriphonkun have arrested three male drug suspects who are 27 year old Pasu Suksan, 28 year old Phonanan Saipan and 26 year old Sittipong Netwichean.

