Phuket jet-ski operators warned after Chinese tourists dangerously ‘buzzed’

Yellow Jetski

Riding a yellow Jetski. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for all jet-ski rental operators on the island to ensure their jet-skis are operated safely after one operator and his staffer were charged and fined for the unlicensed staffer driving an illegal, unregistered, and hence uninsured, jet-ski dangerously close to tourists swimming at a beach at Koh Khai Nok, east of Phuket.

The incident came to public knowledge only after a video of the jet-ski approaching the tourists at speed then circling them several times was posted online. The video, posted last Thursday (Oct 10) subsequently went viral on Thai social media sites.

By The Phuket News

