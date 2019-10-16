Phuket jet-ski operators warned after Chinese tourists dangerously ‘buzzed’





PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for all jet-ski rental operators on the island to ensure their jet-skis are operated safely after one operator and his staffer were charged and fined for the unlicensed staffer driving an illegal, unregistered, and hence uninsured, jet-ski dangerously close to tourists swimming at a beach at Koh Khai Nok, east of Phuket.

The incident came to public knowledge only after a video of the jet-ski approaching the tourists at speed then circling them several times was posted online. The video, posted last Thursday (Oct 10) subsequently went viral on Thai social media sites.

