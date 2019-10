A portable fire extinguisher tank left among shrubs at the entrance to an army-run TV station caused a brief panic yesterday.

The area was cleared and a police bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene, TV Channel 5 in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

