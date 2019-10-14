Woman killed, 2 injured as pickup rams parked cars

Woman killed, 2 injured as pickup rams parked cars1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman was killed and two other people injured after a speeding pickup truck rammed into nine vehicles parked along a road in Muang district of this southern province on Saturday night, police said.
Pol Capt Adul Chusen, a Chamao police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 8.30pm near Ban Chamao. The nine vehicles belonged to people arriving at a temple opposite the Chamao police station to attend a funeral.
Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST