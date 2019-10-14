Woman killed, 2 injured as pickup rams parked cars





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman was killed and two other people injured after a speeding pickup truck rammed into nine vehicles parked along a road in Muang district of this southern province on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Capt Adul Chusen, a Chamao police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 8.30pm near Ban Chamao. The nine vehicles belonged to people arriving at a temple opposite the Chamao police station to attend a funeral.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



