Thai people join merit-making ceremonies in remembrance of the passing of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thai people join merit-making ceremonies in remembrance of the passing of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej1 min read
Thai people across the country, many wearing yellow, made merit, attended religious ceremonies and participated in activities today to commemorate the passing of the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
In Bangkok, a large crowd presented alms to 489 monks and novices as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet ministers, military leaders and government officials to pay homage to the late King and to place wreaths in front of a huge picture of the late Monarch set in the middle of Sanam Luang.
By Thai PBS World