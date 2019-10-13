Thai people join merit-making ceremonies in remembrance of the passing of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej





Thai people across the country, many wearing yellow, made merit, attended religious ceremonies and participated in activities today to commemorate the passing of the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In Bangkok, a large crowd presented alms to 489 monks and novices as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet ministers, military leaders and government officials to pay homage to the late King and to place wreaths in front of a huge picture of the late Monarch set in the middle of Sanam Luang.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



