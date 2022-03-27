March 27, 2022

Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia

15 hours ago TN
Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Ban Mai Nong Sai in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Thai police stopped three pickup trucks today (Sunday), loaded with Chinese-made rapid antigen test kits, as they were heading for Cambodia via a border crossing in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo.

Police said they decided to impound all the test kits after the drivers of the three trucks could not produce any documentation to prove their origin or a letter certifying the quality of the kits, issued by the Thai Food and Drugs Administration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

An Elephant in Thailand

Bull elephant ‘Sidor Noke’ captured, returned to wildlife sanctuary

6 days ago TN
A gold shop near the street food vendors' stalls in a market

Man with knife robs gold shop in Samut Sakhon

1 week ago TN
The Bridge on the River Kwai

3 sisters go missing in Kanchanaburi river

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

Thailand bans cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the country

9 hours ago TN
Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India for love

9 hours ago TN
Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion

15 hours ago TN
Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia

15 hours ago TN
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking

15 hours ago TN