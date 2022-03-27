Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia
Thai police stopped three pickup trucks today (Sunday), loaded with Chinese-made rapid antigen test kits, as they were heading for Cambodia via a border crossing in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo.
Police said they decided to impound all the test kits after the drivers of the three trucks could not produce any documentation to prove their origin or a letter certifying the quality of the kits, issued by the Thai Food and Drugs Administration.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World